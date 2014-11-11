FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs dip on fresh supply, higher Tokyo stocks
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 11, 2014 / 3:35 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs dip on fresh supply, higher Tokyo stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices dipped on Tuesday, weighed by higher Tokyo stocks and an overnight retreat in U.S. Treasuries.

JGBs also sagged as the market braced for fresh supply. The Ministry of Finance offered a new batch of 30-year JGBs on Tuesday.

The 30-year JGBs are expected to draw decent demand from dealers who need to cover short positions and demand stemming from the Bank of Japan’s market operations, through which it buys large amounts of bonds for its easy monetary programme.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.465 percent.

December 10-year futures fell 0.09 point to 146.46.

Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.8 percent, boosted by Wall Street gains and the BOJ’s move to purchase exchange-traded funds as part of its recently beefed-up economic stimulus campaign. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.