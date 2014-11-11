FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs post biggest drop in nearly a year as speculation mounts of tax hike delay
#Market News
November 11, 2014 / 7:50 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs post biggest drop in nearly a year as speculation mounts of tax hike delay

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Rewrites throughout)

TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices fell on Tuesday amid growing speculation that the prime minister may postpone a key tax increase, boding ill for reforms aimed at fixing the heavily indebted country’s finances.

Such a possibility and talk of a snap election, a source of much domestic media speculation, pushed Japanese stocks to a seven-year peak.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 2.1 percent, its highest close since October 2007, as speculators bet that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will postpone the unpopular sales tax increase planned for next October.

“Foreign participants appeared to have sold JGB futures while buying equity futures in light of the Nikkei hitting highs today,” said a dealer at a domestic securities house.

December 10-year JGB futures dropped 0.30 point to 146.25, their biggest one-day drop in nearly a year.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield climbed 2.5 basis points to 0.480 percent.

The yield had hit a 19-month low of 0.435 percent after the Bank of Japan shocked the markets by easing monetary policy further on Oct. 31.

The immediate market focus was on the third-quarter Japanese GDP data on Nov. 17, as any signs of further economic weakness could prompt Abe to delay the sales tax hike. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong & Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
