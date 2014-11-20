JGBs gain on firm auction results, 30-yr yield hits 1 1/2-yr low

TOKYO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices gained on Thursday on solid auction results, with the 30-year bond yield hitting a 1 1/2-year low.

A 400 billion yen auction of reopened of JGBs maturing between five and 15 years drew firm bids, helping to support the market.

Longest maturities continued to benefit from the Bank of Japan’s decision to sharply boost buying in those maturities.

The 30-year yield fell to 1.375 percent, its lowest level since April last year and last stood at 1.390 percent, down 2.5 basis points on the day, despite a likely issuance increase in the sector next fiscal year

The 10-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.465 percent while the 20-year yield dipped 1.5 basis points to 1.220 percent.

Market players expect further falls in JGB yields after the BOJ expanded its bond buying late last month. The BOJ is aiming to boost its holding of JGBs by 80 trillion yen a year. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)