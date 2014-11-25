FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGB yields edge down, duration extensions help longer end
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 25, 2014 / 5:10 AM / 3 years ago

JGB yields edge down, duration extensions help longer end

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields edged lower on Tuesday, with the longer-dated maturities supported by investors extending the duration of their bond portfolios.

Index-tracking investors usually extend the duration towards the end of each month.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 1.225 percent. The benchmark 10-year yield dipped half a basis point to 0.450 percent.

Decline in other sovereign debt yields, notably those of the euro zone which fell Monday on bets the European Central Bank would include government debt when it expands its asset purchases, also added to downward pressure on JGB yields.

The shorter-dated JGB maturities were mostly steady, as traders saw little room to drive yields further down given the Bank of Japan’s massive easings, under which it buys large amounts of debt.

The BOJ’s aggressive bond-buying pushed the two-year yield to a record low of zero percent last week. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.