JGB yields edge down, duration extensions help longer end

TOKYO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields edged lower on Tuesday, with the longer-dated maturities supported by investors extending the duration of their bond portfolios.

Index-tracking investors usually extend the duration towards the end of each month.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 1.225 percent. The benchmark 10-year yield dipped half a basis point to 0.450 percent.

Decline in other sovereign debt yields, notably those of the euro zone which fell Monday on bets the European Central Bank would include government debt when it expands its asset purchases, also added to downward pressure on JGB yields.

The shorter-dated JGB maturities were mostly steady, as traders saw little room to drive yields further down given the Bank of Japan’s massive easings, under which it buys large amounts of debt.

The BOJ's aggressive bond-buying pushed the two-year yield to a record low of zero percent last week.