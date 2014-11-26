FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs steady to slightly soft ahead of 40-year bond auction
November 26, 2014 / 3:35 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs steady to slightly soft ahead of 40-year bond auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were steady to slightly lower on Wednesday, drawing little help from solid U.S. Treasuries overnight as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a 40-year bond auction.

The current 10-year JGB yield stood flat at 0.445 percent while the 20-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 1.225 percent.

The 30-year yield rose 1.0 basis point to 1.420 percent .

The new 40-year bonds were quoted at 1.560/1.565 percent, after trading at 1.555 percent earlier, up 0.5 basis point from the previous day, in small lots.

JGB players widely expect the 40-year auction to go relatively smoothly, led by short-covering by dealers, and on expectations that the BOJ will be willing to buy the 40-year paper on Thursday as a part of its asset-purchase programme.

According to the BOJ’s latest data released on Tuesday, the central bank held around 36 percent of the current 40-year bonds and around 44 percent of the previous current issue, unchanged from earlier this month.

That seems to suggest that neither dealers nor investors sold those 40-yr JGBs to the BOJ recently due to the scarcity of those issues.

The special repo rate for the current 40-year bonds was minus 4 basis points on Tuesday, reflecting stronger borrowing demand from short-sellers. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune)

