JGBs steady, supported by BOJ's regular purchases
#Market News
December 3, 2014 / 2:21 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs steady, supported by BOJ's regular purchases

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 3 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices were steady on Wednesday, held together by regular debt purchasing operations by the Bank of Japan.

The BOJ on Wednesday offered to buy a total 800 billion yen ($6.70 billion) of JGBs with the remaining maturities ranging from five years to over 25 years.

The central bank regularly conducts such JGB buying operations as a part of its extensive monetary easing programme, aimed at sparking sustainable inflation and reviving a long-stagnant economy.

December 10-year JGB futures rose 0.01 point to 146.95. The contracts dipped to 146.90 in early trade, taking cues from an overnight retreat in U.S. Treasuries.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield stood unchanged at 0.450 percent.

Although still within distance of a 1-1/2 year low of 0.415 percent touched last week, the benchmark yield has nudged higher following a downgrade to Japan’s sovereign credit rating by Moody’s on Monday. (1 US dollar = 119.3700 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
