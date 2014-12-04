JGBs edge down, taking cue from rising shares

TOKYO, Dec 4 (IFR) - Japanese government bonds inched down on Thursday, taking their cues from rising equities, with the two-year and five-year yields edging up from the previous session’s record lows.

In the morning, the current 2-year JGB (issue number 347) and 5-yr JGBs (issue number 121) actively traded, with more than 100 billion yen ($834.52 million) in each zone changing hands through JBT, the largest inter-dealer broker.

On Wednesday, the yields on the current 2-year and 5-year JGBs fell as low as -0.005 percent and 0.065 percent, respectively.

In the longer-dated range, several regional banks sold off-the-run 10-year JGBs (issue number 335) in relatively large amounts, market sources said. A few cooperative pension funds bought 20-year JGBs on dips to average down their costs, they said.

Earlier, the dollar rose as high as 119.94 yen, its loftiest level since July 2007. The Nikkei stock average also rose to its highest level since July 24, 2007, after a record close on Wall Street on Wednesday.

The Bank of Japan refrained from offering to buy JGBs under its asset purchase programme, as it does whenever the Ministry of Finance holds a sale. The ministry conducted its monthly 300 billion yen liquidity enhancement auction for off-the-run 20-year, 30-year, and 40-year JGBs maturing in more than 15 years.

The yield on the current 2-year JGB was up 0.5 basis point from Wednesday at zero. The 5-year yield added 1.5 basis points to 0.080 percent.

The yield on the current 10-year JGB rose 0.5 basis point to 0.435 percent.

In the superlong zone, the 20-year yield climbed 1 basis point to 1.175 percent. The 30-year yield added 1 basis point to 1.390 percent.

Lead 10-year Dec JGB futures moved in a 147.09-147.25 range, touching a fresh record high, before finishing at midday unchanged from Wednesday’s close at 147.17.

Investors continued to monitor the political situation. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s coalition may keep its two-thirds majority in the lower house of parliament, media projections showed. ($1 = 119.8300 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)