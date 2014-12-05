FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs track rising U.S. Treasuries, nonfarm payrolls in focus
December 5, 2014

JGBs track rising U.S. Treasuries, nonfarm payrolls in focus

TOKYO, Dec 5 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices edged higher on Friday as the market tracked an overnight surge in U.S. Treasuries, although caution ahead of much-anticipated U.S. nonfarm payrolls data later in the session limited movements.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.425 percent, inching back towards a 1-1/2 year low of 0.415 percent struck last week.

The 30-year yield fell 1.5 basis points to 1.400 percent as a regular JGB purchasing operation by the Bank of Japan supported superlong maturities.

December 10-year JGB futures rose 0.11 point to 147.35.

Treasuries gained overnight, lifted by a decline in U.S. equities and as European Central Bank President Mario Draghi left the door open for further monetary easing.

Draghi said on Thursday that the ECB would reassess early next year the impact of its stimulus and take further action if needed.

He said technical preparation for further measures, widely believed to include sovereign debt buying, had been stepped up. Some market participants, however, were disappointed as they had already prepared for implementation of extra easing measures. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Eric Meijer)

