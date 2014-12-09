FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs edge higher after Treasuries gain, 30-year sale eyed
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2014 / 3:10 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs edge higher after Treasuries gain, 30-year sale eyed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 9 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices edged higher on Tuesday, lifted by overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries and sagging Tokyo shares.

Market focus was on the 30-year JGB sale, the results of which will be released later in the session. A weak auction result is seen adding some steepening pressure on the yield curve.

Participants do not expect particularly high investor demand for the 700 billion yen ($5.8 billion) 30-year debt as yields have declined towards historical lows, making the new debt expensive.

Signs of loosening fiscal discipline - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe recently delayed a sales tax hike - are also seen denting demand for maturities such as the 30-years that entail higher duration risk to the investor.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell half a basis point to 0.430 percent.

December 10-year JGB futures climbed 0.06 point to 147.20.

Tokyo’s Nikkei share average stepped back from 7-1/2-year highs on Tuesday, as a retreat on Wall Street and a rebound in the yen prompted investors to book gains after a seven-session winning streak.

$1 = 120.7600 yen Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.