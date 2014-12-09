FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs gain on relief over smooth 30-year sale, curve flattens
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs gain on relief over smooth 30-year sale, curve flattens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with auction results)

TOKYO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices rose on Tuesday after a smooth auction of 30-year debt swept aside investors’ fears that demand for the new paper might be lacklustre.

Investors were cautious ahead of Tuesday’s sale of 700 billion yen ($5.8 billion) of 30-year JGBs, as yields nearing historical lows made the bonds relatively expensive.

The auction results, however, belied those concerns. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand at auctions, rose to 3.12 from 3.02 at the previous sale last month.

Participants were also relieved by a short 0.16 yen tail, which is the difference between the average and highest accepted price at an auction. The length of a tail reflects the degree of demand at auctions.

“The fact that the tail at the auction was relatively short underscores tight supply resulting from the Bank of Japan’s active purchases of super long bonds,” said Satoshi Yamada, senior quants analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The BOJ buys large amounts of JGBs as a part of its extensive monetary easing scheme, which it enhanced further on Oct. 31.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.420 percent, approaching a 1-1/2 year low of 0.415 percent struck at the end of November.

The 30-year yield dropped 4 basis points to 1.380 percent.

The yield curve flattened as a result with the 10-year/30-year yield spread tightening by 2 basis points to 96.5 basis points. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.