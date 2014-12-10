FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs lifted by sinking stocks, benchmark yield hits 20-month low
#Market News
December 10, 2014 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs lifted by sinking stocks, benchmark yield hits 20-month low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices rose on Wednesday with the benchmark yield declining to a 20-month trough as investors sought the safety of debt when Tokyo shares tumbled.

Broad gains overnight by U.S. Treasuries also underpinned JGBs.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 2 basis points to 0.395 percent, lowest since April 2013.

The 20-year bond yield also dropped to a 20-month low of 1.135 percent.

Tokyo’s Nikkei sank 2.6 percent as political uncertainty in Greece spooked world markets already under strain from a slide in crude oil prices and worries over global growth.

Treasuries rallied overnight, with the 30-year yield dropping to its lowest in almost two months, as falling equity markets and oil prices increased demand for safe-haven U.S. debt. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Eric Meijer)

