JGBs lifted by sinking stocks, benchmark yield hits 20-month low

TOKYO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices rose on Wednesday with the benchmark yield declining to a 20-month trough as investors sought the safety of debt when Tokyo shares tumbled.

Broad gains overnight by U.S. Treasuries also underpinned JGBs.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 2 basis points to 0.395 percent, lowest since April 2013.

The 20-year bond yield also dropped to a 20-month low of 1.135 percent.

Tokyo’s Nikkei sank 2.6 percent as political uncertainty in Greece spooked world markets already under strain from a slide in crude oil prices and worries over global growth.

Treasuries rallied overnight, with the 30-year yield dropping to its lowest in almost two months, as falling equity markets and oil prices increased demand for safe-haven U.S. debt. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Eric Meijer)