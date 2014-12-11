FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs edge up as stocks dip, yields touch fresh lows
December 11, 2014

JGBs edge up as stocks dip, yields touch fresh lows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 11 (IFR) - Japanese government bond prices inched higher on Thursday, sending some yields to fresh 20-month lows, as they took their cues from sagging stocks.

The Nikkei stock average was down about 1 percent. Earlier in the session, the dollar slipped as low as 117.44 yen , its lowest level since late November.

Several domestic pension funds have been selling JGBs on strength across the curve, even ahead of an impending quarterly JGB redemption on Dec. 22.

Downbeat government data underpinned sentiment in the JGB market. Japan’s key gauge of capital spending fell for the first time in five months in October in a sign that business investment may be losing momentum.

Around midday, the yield on the current 5-year JGB was flat at 0.075 percent.

The 10-year yield slipped 0.5 basis point to 0.400 percent, after earlier dropping to a low of 0.390 percent. That was its lowest level since early April 2013, in the wake of the Bank of Japan’s announcement of its massive quantitative easing programme.

In the superlong zone, the 20-year yield fell 1.5 basis points to 1.125 percent, also a fresh 20-month low.

Lead 10-year March JGB futures added 0.10 point to 147.26. The December 2014 JGB futures contract expires on Thursday. (Reporting by Masatsugu Hisatsune; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

