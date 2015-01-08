JGBs edge down on profit-taking, longer maturities firmer

TOKYO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged down on Thursday, as traders took profits from recent gains after upbeat U.S. jobs data tempered concerns about the global economy and plunging oil prices.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.300 percent , moving away from an intraday record low of 0.265 percent hit on Wednesday.

Longer maturities were firmer as investors, sick of low yields on shorter ones, flock to the sector.

The 20-year yield stood at 0.950 percent, flat on the day but down 10 basis points so far this week.

The market is firmly supported thanks to expectations that the BOJ may have to step up its bond buying later this year as falling oil prices are making it impossible for the central bank to achieve its inflation target. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Kim Coghill)