FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs gain as oil prices tumble; 5-, 10-year yields hit record low
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 13, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs gain as oil prices tumble; 5-, 10-year yields hit record low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices gained on Tuesday as share prices in Japan and elsewhere were hit by tumbling oil prices, with five- and ten-year JGB yields hitting record lows.

The yield on the 10-year JGBs fell as low as 0.255 percent , and last stood at 0.265 percent, down 1.0 basis point from Friday after a market holiday on Monday. The five-year yield fell to zero percent.

Oil prices dropped to new lows on Tuesday, heightening concerns that many energy producers face hardship.

Despite low yields, JGBs have been supported by foreign investors buying as global bond yields plummet on concerns of disinflation or, in places such as the euro zone, deflation.

Data from the Ministry of Finance showed foreign investors bought 8.65 trillion yen of Japanese bonds last year, the second biggest net buying on record after 2007.

The 10-year JGB futures also hit a record high of 148.40 and closed up 0.09 point at 148.29. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.