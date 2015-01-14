FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGB yields edge away from record lows, market braces for new supply
January 14, 2015 / 1:55 AM / 3 years ago

JGB yields edge away from record lows, market braces for new supply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields edged away from record lows on Wednesday as the market braced for a fresh supply of 30-year debt.

The five-year JGB yield rose half a basis point to 0.010 percent. The five-year yield touched a record low of 0.00 percent on Tuesday as tumbling oil prices hit risk assets and drove up investor demand for safe-haven government debt.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 0.260 percent after hitting a record low 0.255 percent on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Finance offered 700 billion yen ($5.95 billion) of 30-year debt on Wednesday.

Participants see the relatively low 1.5 percent coupon on the new 30-year paper as an unattractive feature.

But they still expect a decent auction result with the Bank of Japan’s extensive easy policy, prospects of further easing by the European Central Bank and uncertainty towards the global economy all a boon for the debt market.

$1 = 117.6800 yen Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
