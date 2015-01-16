FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs gain after Swiss move, 10-year yield hits record low
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 3 years ago

JGBs gain after Swiss move, 10-year yield hits record low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices rose on Friday, with the 10-year yield hitting a new record low, after Switzerland’s central bank unexpectedly scrapped its currency cap and jolted global financial markets.

As Basel’s move prompted investors to sell shares worldwide to offset losses on the franc, JGBs attracted flight-to-quality bids.

The 10-year JGB yield fell to as low as 0.225 percent , setting record lows for four days in a row. It last stood at 0.240 percent, down 0.5 basis point on the day.

The 20-year yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.905 percent .

Global bond prices rallied on Thursday, with the U.S. 30-year bond yield hitting a record low. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.