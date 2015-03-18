FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japanese government bonds gain on auction, U.S. debt
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2015 / 4:50 AM / 2 years ago

Japanese government bonds gain on auction, U.S. debt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices rose on Wednesday after an auction of 20-year JGBs attracted decent bids and U.S. bond prices extended gains on falling oil prices and soft U.S. economic data.

The auction of 1.2 trillion yen ($9.9 billion) of 20-year JGBs produced a lowest accepted price of 99.80, in line with market expectations of 99.65-99.95.

The results were good enough to prompt short-covering in the futures as many market players had been cautious after many disappointing JGB auctions since January.

The bid-to-cover ratio was 3.42, slightly below the previous auction but near its average in recent months.

The 10-year JGB futures extended the day’s gains to 0.40 point to trade at 147.49.

The market was also helped by firmness in U.S. bonds on Tuesday.

The 10-year U.S. debt yield fell to two-week low of 2.038 percent, as oil prices plunged on rise in inventory and U.S. housing starts plunged to one-year low.

The 10-year JGB yield dropped to 0.370 percent , edging near last week’s low of 0.355 percent.

The 20-year yield fell to 1.140 percent, its lowest level in almost three weeks. ($1 = 121.32 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.