JGBs edge up, tracking other debt markets up
#Market News
March 23, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs edge up, tracking other debt markets up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, March 23 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged higher on Monday, tracking gains in other key sovereign debt markets in the previous session.

A regular bond buying operation by the Bank of Japan also helped nudge JGB prices higher, although a rise in Tokyo’s Nikkei to a fresh 15-year high kept the gains in check.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 0.310 percent. It touched a seven-week low of 0.300 percent earlier in the session but profit taking kept the yield’s stay at the trough brief.

June 10-year JGB futures were up 0.08 point at 147.98.

Euro zone bond yields remained near record lows on Friday with the European Central Bank’s big bond buying scheme reducing Greece’s cash crunch to a sideshow for now.

U.S. Treasury yields resumed their decline on Friday after a brief spike the previous day. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield fell to a six-week low last week after the Federal Reserve’s policy statement sounding more dovish than expected. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
