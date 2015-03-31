FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs slip as firmer equities dents demand for debt
#Market News
March 31, 2015 / 4:55 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs slip as firmer equities dents demand for debt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, March 31 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices slipped on Tuesday as a global rise in equities dented demand for safe-haven sovereign debt.

Caution ahead of a 10-year JGB auction later in the week also capped the bond market, and many investors were sidelined on the last day of the domestic fiscal year.

The five-year yield was up a basis point at 0.01 percent and the benchmark 10-year yield rose 2 basis points to 0.385 percent.

The benchmark yield fell to a record low 0.195 percent in January but was poised to end the quarter about 5 basis points higher as the market has become exposed to higher volatility due to lower liquidity -a consequence of the Bank of Japan’s extensive debt-buying scheme.

Super-long maturities fared better as index-following investors extended the duration of their portfolios as they customarily do towards the turn of each month. The 30-year yield fell 2 basis points to 1.310 percent.

Global equities rose across the board overnight, boosted by hopes that China will ease monetary policy further to shore up its economy. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Kim Coghill)

