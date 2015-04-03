JGBs slip on weaker Treasuries, midterm zone firm on BOJ operation

TOKYO, April 3 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were mostly lower on Friday as an overnight retreat by U.S. Treasuries dampened sentiment in the debt market.

Investor caution ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later in the session also helped nudge JGB yields higher.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 2 basis points to 0.355 percent and 20-year and 30-year yields climbed as well.

The five-year yield, on the other hand, stood unchanged at 0.095 percent thanks to firm results at the Bank of Japan’s regular debt-buying operation.

The BOJ offered to buy a total of 1.15 trillion yen ($9.6 billion) of one-year to 10-year JGBs from the market on Friday.

U.S. Treasury yields rose overnight in wake of stronger-than-expected jobless claims numbers.