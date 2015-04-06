FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs rise in wake of weak U.S. jobs data
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 6, 2015 / 4:40 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs rise in wake of weak U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 6 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices rose on Monday, lifted by a surge in Treasuries after much weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 2 basis points to 0.330 percent after its U.S. counterpart plumbed a two-month low on Friday.

The yield curve flattened slightly as the super long maturities also gained. The 20-year JGB yield fell 2.5 basis points to 1.095 percent.

The market showed little reaction to results of the Bank of Japan’s regular bond-buying operation as they were in line with expectations.

The BOJ on Monday offered to buy a total of 450 billion yen ($3.78 billion) of JGBs from the market as a part of its extensive quantitative easing policy.

Friday’s closely watched employment data showed U.S. non-farm payrolls rose by 126,000 in March, the smallest gain since December 2013 and well under the 245,000 economists had forecast. ($1 = 119.0500 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.