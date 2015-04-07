FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs drop on Treasuries, 20-yr yields at 3-week high
April 7, 2015

JGBs drop on Treasuries, 20-yr yields at 3-week high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 7 (Reuters) - Japanese Government Bond prices slipped on Tuesday, largely tracking losses in U.S. Treasuries, with yields on “superlong” 20- and 30-year JGBs hitting the highest levels in three weeks.

The re-offering auction of 20- to 40-year JGBs produced a soft result, also undermining the market.

The 20-year JGB yield rose to as high as 1.165 percent , its highest level since March 18. It last stood at 1.130 percent, up 0.5 basis point on the day.

The 30-year yield rose to 1.420 percent before giving up most of the rise to trade at 1.385 percent, just 1.0 basis point above Monday close.

The current 10-year yield rose 2.0 basis points to 0.355 percent while the 10-year JGB futures price fell 0.18 point to 147.65.

U.S. Treasuries gave up their gains made after Friday’s soft U.S. employment report. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Kim Coghill)

