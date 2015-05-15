FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs rebound as retreat in Bunds halts for now
May 15, 2015

JGBs rebound as retreat in Bunds halts for now

Reuters Staff

TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices rebounded across the board on Friday, taking their cue from a respite in the selloff of German Bunds.

Firm results from the Bank of Japan’s JGB buying operation conducted on Friday also lifted JGB market sentiment. The central bank buys JGBs regularly from the market as part of its extensive quantitative easing scheme.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 4 basis points to 0.405 percent. It had spiked to a two-month high of 0.470 percent earlier this week in the wake of a global rout in bonds.

The 30-year yield slid 4.5 basis points to 1.44 percent.

The 10-year German Bund yield pulled back a little to 0.70 percent overnight from a six-month peak of 0.799 percent hit earlier in the week, as trading showed signs of calming after a two-week long rout in euro zone debt.

U.S. Treasury yields also reversed their recent trend and fell overnight as Bunds steadied and as a week marked with fresh government and corporate debt issues drew to a close, easing supply pressure. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; editing by Shri Navaratnam)

