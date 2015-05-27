FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs shrug off firm stocks, track Treasuries' rise
May 27, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs shrug off firm stocks, track Treasuries' rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 27 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices firmed on Wednesday, as overnight strength in U.S. Treasuries and solid results of the Bank of Japan’s bond-buying operations offset the impact of stronger Japanese shares and a weaker yen.

The BOJ offered to buy 400 billion yen ($3.25 billion) of JGBs in the 5-year to 10-year zone, 240 billion of JGBs in the 10-year to 25-year zone, and 140 billion yen of JGBs in the over 25-year zone under its massive JGB purchase program. The offer drew less selling interest than market participants had expected.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 2.5 basis points to 0.390 percent after falling as low as 0.385 percent earlier.

The 20-year yield also shed 2.5 basis points to 1.185 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures price added 0.36 point to end at 147.59, its highest close since April 30.

JGBs rose even against a backdrop of a fresh 15-year high for the Nikkei stock index.

The dollar also climbed as far as 123.33 yen on Tuesday, reaching a high not seen since mid-2007, after a spate of upbeat U.S. data bolstered the case that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this year.

$1 = 123.0300 yen Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

