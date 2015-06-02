JGBs down but trim losses after well-received 10-year auction

TOKYO, June 2 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were lower on Tuesday pressured by an overnight retreat in U.S. Treasuries, although the market managed to trim losses after a well-received 10-year auction.

June 10-year JGB futures were down 0.07 point at 147.48 after going as low as 147.25.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.41 percent, but was off a session high of 0.43 percent.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at Tuesday’s 2.4 trillion yen ($19.26 billion) 10-year sale rose to 2.71 from 2.24 at the previous sale last month.

Traders said the market sell-off earlier in the day had made the new 10-year paper more palatable to investors.

U.S. Treasury debt yields rose to one-week highs on Monday after data showed U.S. manufacturing activity rebounded in May and construction spending improved, suggesting the world’s largest economy was on a more steady path to recovery after a soft patch in the first quarter.