FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs down but trim losses after well-received 10-year auction
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs down but trim losses after well-received 10-year auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 2 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were lower on Tuesday pressured by an overnight retreat in U.S. Treasuries, although the market managed to trim losses after a well-received 10-year auction.

June 10-year JGB futures were down 0.07 point at 147.48 after going as low as 147.25.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.41 percent, but was off a session high of 0.43 percent.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at Tuesday’s 2.4 trillion yen ($19.26 billion) 10-year sale rose to 2.71 from 2.24 at the previous sale last month.

Traders said the market sell-off earlier in the day had made the new 10-year paper more palatable to investors.

U.S. Treasury debt yields rose to one-week highs on Monday after data showed U.S. manufacturing activity rebounded in May and construction spending improved, suggesting the world’s largest economy was on a more steady path to recovery after a soft patch in the first quarter.

$1 = 124.63 yen Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.