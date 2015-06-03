JGBs slip, tracking overseas bond markets ahead of 30-year JGB sale

TOKYO, June 3 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds took their cue from weakness in overseas bond markets and skidded on Wednesday, with investors also wary ahead of a 30-year JGB auction in the next session.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield added 3 basis points to 0.465 percent after earlier rising as high as 0.470 percent.

A sell-off in the European bond market spilled over to the U.S. Treasuries market on Wednesday, causing a spike in yields after data showed that euro zone inflation was picking up.

Investors also grew more optimistic that Friday’s U.S. payrolls report would show improvement in the U.S. labour market. The report is expected to show 225,000 jobs created in May, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

The Bank of Japan’s purchases underpinned the market and provided some support. The BOJ offered to buy 400 billion yen ($3.22 billion) of JGBs in the 5-year to 10-year zone, 400 billion yen of JGBs in the 3-year to 5-year zone, and 375 billion yen of JGBs in the 1-year to 3-year zone under its massive asset buying programme.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Finance will offer 800 billion yen of 30-year JGBs, which pressured the super long tenor.

The 20-year yield added 3.5 basis points to 1.240 percent, while the 30-year yield rose 2.5 basis points to 1.510 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures price slipped 0.21 point to end at 147.28.