JGBs rise in tandem with rebound by Bunds, Treasuries
#Market News
June 5, 2015 / 4:37 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs rise in tandem with rebound by Bunds, Treasuries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 5 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices rose on Friday in tandem with a rebound in German Bunds and U.S. Treasuries as global debt markets took a breather after a rout earlier in the week.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.475 percent, pulling away from a 6-1/2-month peak of 0.505 percent struck the previous day.

The 30-year yield dropped 1 basis point to 1.51 percent as investors began digesting 800 billion yen ($6.4 billion) of the maturity sold at Thursday's auction.

The super longs were given a further boost as the Bank of Japan targetted the maturities for its regular debt-purchasing operation. The central bank regularly buys JGBs as part of its quantitative easing scheme.

The German 10-year Bund yield soared to within a hair of 1 percent overnight, its highest since September, before turning back to 0.83 percent. Its U.S. counterpart promptly fell back from an eight-month high of 2.425 percent to around 2.3 percent.

$1 = 124.45 yen Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

