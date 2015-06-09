FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs gain after solid auction results, U.S. bonds
June 9, 2015

JGBs gain after solid auction results, U.S. bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices gained on Tuesday after a “liquidity enhancing” auction of existing long-dated JGBs attracted solid bids and U.S. bond prices rebounded on concerns about the risk of default by Greece.

The 10-year cash JGB yield fell 3.0 basis points to 0.460 percent, extending its fall from 6 1/2-month high of 0.505 percent hit on Thursday.

The auction of 300 billion yen ($2.4 billion) JGBs with 15 to 39 years left to maturity produced strong results.

The yield on the benchmark 20-year JGBs fell 4.5 basis points to 1.230 percent while the 30-year yield fell 3.0 basis points to 1.505 percent.

The market was also helped by gains in U.S. bonds overnight on renewed concerns over whether Greece could clinch a deal with its creditors to secure cash.

$1 = 124.4800 yen Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
