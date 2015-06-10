FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGB prices weighed down by weak global bonds, but end off lows
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

JGB prices weighed down by weak global bonds, but end off lows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, June 10 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices dropped on Wednesday in sympathy with weakness in global debt markets, though yields finished off their session highs.

Tracking overnight rises in U.S. Treasury and Bund yields, the benchmark 10-year JGB yield added 5 basis points to 0.495 percent, after earlier rising as high as 0.500 percent.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Finance will auction about 1.2 trillion yen of 20-year JGBs.

The 20-year yield rose 2.5 basis points to 1.245 percent, after earlier rising as high as 1.260 percent, while the 30-year yield added 1 basis point to 1.490 percent after hitting an intraday high of 1.520 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures price fell 0.63 point to end at 146.68, its lowest close since mid-May.

The Bank of Japan’s asset purchases lent some support to the market in the morning. The BOJ offered to buy 70 billion yen ($568.92 million) of JGBs maturing in one year and 400 billion yen of JGBs in the 5-year to 10-year zone under its JGB purchase programme.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that he still expected inflation to rise to the central bank’s 2 percent target around the first half of fiscal 2016, adding that quantitative easing would continue until inflation stabilised around that level.

Kuroda’s comments about currency levels garnered more market attention. The dollar plunged more than 2 full yen to as low as 122.50 yen after the central bank chief said the Japanese currency is unlikely to fall further on a real effective exchange rate basis because it is already “very weak.” ($1 = 123.0400 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.