JGBs sag on auction caution, lack of BOJ operation
#Market News
June 15, 2015 / 4:21 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs sag on auction caution, lack of BOJ operation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices sagged on Monday on caution towards an upcoming auction and as the Bank of Japan did not conduct a regular debt-buying operation as some expected.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.51 percent and the 20-year yield also climbed a basis point, to 1.275 percent.

A sharp decline by German Bund yields towards the end of last week helped limit the rise in JGB yields.

Japan’s finance ministry will offer 2.5 trillion yen ($20.25 billion) of five-year JGBs on Tuesday.

In addition to Tuesday’s five-year sale, the market awaited policy meetings by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan this week for incentive. The Fed meets on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the BOJ convenes on Friday. ($1 = 123.4300 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
