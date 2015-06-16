FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs steady ahead of this week's Fed, BOJ meetings
June 16, 2015

JGBs steady ahead of this week's Fed, BOJ meetings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, June 16 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were steady on Tuesday, supported by a smooth sale of 5-year JGBs but kept steady by wariness around this week’s event risks.

The Ministry of Finance’s auction of 2.5 trillion yen ($20.23 billion) of 5-year JGBs resulted in a lowest accepted price of 99.88, in line with median market expectations. The tail between the average and lowest accepted prices remained tight at 0.01 for the third straight month, while the bid-to-cover ratio edged up slightly to 2.87 from last month’s 2.80.

Investors were cautious pending the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting beginning later in the session that takes place amid the backdrop Greece’s debt crisis, and ahead of the Bank of Japan’s meeting later this week.

The 10-tear JGB yield was flat at 0.500 percent, after earlier wavering between 0.495 percent and 0.505 percent.

The 20-year yield rose half a basis point to 1.265 percent, while the 30-year yield fell half a basis point to 1.485 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures price added 0.08 point to end at 146.42.

$1 = 123.5800 yen Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer

