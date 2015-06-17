JGBs firm on Greece concerns, 10-year yield hits 1-week low

TOKYO, June 17 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices gained on Wednesday as bond prices rose globally on safety bids after Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras lashed out at Greece’s creditors, diminishing hopes for a deal to avert a debt default.

The 10-year cash Japanese government bond yield fell 1.5 basis point to 0.480 percent, a one-week low while the 20-year yield fell 1.0 basis point to 1.250 percent .

The price of 10-year Japanese government bonds rose 0.22 point to 146.64.

The Bank of Japan bought a total of 1.175 trillion yen of JGBs from one to 10 years left to maturity.

Although the results of the BOJ’s operation were slightly weaker than expected, they did little to change solid market sentiment.

The short end of the market also held firm, with one-year discount bills traded at minus 0.020 percent after being sold at a highest yield of minus 0.010 percent in the auction, the second lowest yield ever in the auction of one-year bills. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Kim Coghill)