JGBs jump on Fed stance, Greece concerns; 10-yr yields at 2-week low
June 18, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs jump on Fed stance, Greece concerns; 10-yr yields at 2-week low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, June 18 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices gained on Thursday after investors perceived the Federal Reserve’s statement and economic forecast more dovish than they had thought, while concerns about Greece also provided additional support.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 3.5 basis points to 0.440 percent , hitting a two-week low of 0.435 percent at one point, while the 10-year JGB futures gained 0.41 point, the biggest gain in a month.

An auction of 40-year JGBs also drew decent bids as expected, underpinning the long end of the curve. The 40-year bonds were sold at a high yield of 1.590 percent.

The current 30-year bond yield hit a three-week low of 1.460 percent and last stood at 1.465 percent, down 1.5 basis points on the day while the 20-year yield dropped 3.0 basis points to a two-week low of 1.215 percent.

The U.S. Federal Reserve reduced its growth and federal funds rate forecasts after its policy meeting on Wednesday, pushing up U.S. bond and interest rates futures prices. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
