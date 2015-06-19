FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs edge up ahead of redemptions, little reaction to BOJ
June 19, 2015 / 4:10 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs edge up ahead of redemptions, little reaction to BOJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 19 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged up on Friday, as demand tightened ahead of next week’s bond redemptions.

A large amount of JGBs will mature on Monday and dealers expect investors to reinvest most of the proceeds back into government debt.

JGBs showed little reaction to the Bank of Japan’s well anticipated decision to stand pat on monetary policy. The central bank maintained its massive stimulus programme and its upbeat assessment of the economy.

The benchmark 10-year yield fell half a basis point to 0.430 percent. The yield rose to an eight-month high of 0.53 percent on June 11 but has been pulled down by factors including this week’s rally by U.S. Treasuries following the Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The 20-year yield dropped 1 basis point to 1.20 percent. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
