FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs edge down on rising hopes of Greece deal
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 23, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs edge down on rising hopes of Greece deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 23 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices fell on Tuesday as traders unwound safe-haven buying after international creditors of Greece welcomed a new proposal from Athens as a basis for a possible agreement.

The 10-year Japanese government bond yield rose 3.0 basis points to 0.455 percent, bouncing back from a two-week low of 0.415 percent hit on Friday and Monday.

The 20-year yield rose 3.5 basis points to 1.200 percent , off a one-month low of 1.165 percent touched on Monday.

The price of 10-year JGB futures fell 0.30 point to 146.84 .

A “liquidity-enhancing” auction, in which the Ministry of Finance reopens existing bonds, attracted decent bids, giving some support to the market. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.