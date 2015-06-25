FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Long-term JGBs sag amid Greek uncertainty, 2-yr sale well received
June 25, 2015 / 4:50 AM / 2 years ago

Long-term JGBs sag amid Greek uncertainty, 2-yr sale well received

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, June 25 (Reuters) - Longer-dated Japanese government bond sagged on Thursday as investors pulled back their bids following an impasse in Greek debt talks that generated uncertainty.

The shorter-dated maturities fared better as a well-received two-year JGB auction gave the market relief.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a measure of demand, at the 2.5 trillion yen ($20.23 billion) two-year auction on Thursday was a relatively high 3.71. The market generally considers a ratio above 2.0 as an indication of firm investor demand.

The two-year yield stood unchanged at zero percent. The Bank of Japan’s intensive debt-buying operations, a part of its quantitative easing scheme, have sucked up shorter-dated JGBs and driven their yields to record lows.

The 10-year yield rose 2 basis points to 0.475 percent.

Negotiations to avert a Greek debt default stumbled on Wednesday and euro zone finance ministers accused Athens of refusing to compromise despite a deadline next week that could put it on a path out of the euro zone.

$1 = 123.59 yen Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
