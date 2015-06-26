JGBs tread water as investors eye outcome of Greek talks

TOKYO, June 26 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices ended on a quiet note on Friday, with the benchmark yield flat as investors cautiously watched Greece’s struggle to avert a looming debt default.

Euro zone finance ministers ended their third meeting in a week without agreement on Thursday, setting up a last-ditch effort on Saturday to try to avert the prospect of Greece defaulting on a repayment to the International Monetary Fund due on Tuesday.

If Athens succeeds in reaching an agreement over the weekend, global bond yields would likely rise in line with the market’s appetite for risk. But if a default were to appear more likely, yields would come under pressure as investors seek the safety of fixed-income assets.

On Friday, the Bank of Japan bought 775 billion yen of JGBs in the 1-year to 5-year zone and 380 billion yen of JGBs in the 10-year to 40-year zone under its asset purchase operations.

The 10-Year JGB yield was flat at 0.470 percent, after earlier rising as high as 0.485 percent.

The 20-year yield slipped 1 basis point to 1.220 percent, after earlier rising as high as 1.245 percent, while the 30-year yield fell half a basis point to 1.455 percent after touching an intraday high of 1.470 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures price fell 0.03 point to end at 146.72. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)