FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs slip in line with U.S. Treasuries, but 10-year sale supports
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 2, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs slip in line with U.S. Treasuries, but 10-year sale supports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 2 (Reuters) - Decent demand at a 10-year sale underpinned Japanese government bond prices on Thursday, as yields took their cues from a drop in U.S. Treasuries after a stronger-than-expected report on private jobs growth revived bets on a Federal Reserve rate hike later this year.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield added 4.5 basis points to 0.515 percent, after earlier rising as high as 0.530 percent, its highest since June 11.

The Ministry of Finance’s monthly auction of 2.4 trillion yen ($19.45 billion) of 10-year JGBs with a coupon of 0.4 percent resulted in a lowest accepted price of 98.89. The tail between the average and lowest accepted prices remained tight at 0.03, while the bid-to-cover ratio edged down slightly to 2.62 from last month’s 2.71.

The 20-year yield added 4 basis points to 1.255 percent, while the 30-year yield rose 3 basis points to 1.480 percent, with both at their highest levels since June 17.

U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday, pushing up yields, after U.S. private employers hired the most workers in six months in June and factory activity picked up.

Uncertainty about the outcome of Greece’s debt crisis kept losses in check and made investors reluctant to dump safe-haven assets. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday urged Greeks to reject an international bailout deal in Sunday’s referendum that might decide Greece’s future in the euro zone.

The 10-year JGB futures price ended down 0.44 point at 146.31 after dropping as low as 146.17, its lowest level since June 11. ($1 = 123.3800 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.