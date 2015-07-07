FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs little changed as rebounding stocks temper safe-haven appeal
#Market News
July 7, 2015 / 4:10 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs little changed as rebounding stocks temper safe-haven appeal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 7 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices were little changed on Tuesday, their safe-haven appeal dulled for the moment by rebounding Tokyo shares.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.46 percent. The yield had dipped about 2 basis points the previous day as the risk of Greece exiting the euro zone grew after the country voted to reject austerity in a weekend referendum.

The 20-year yield inched down half a basis point, probably reflecting similar moves overnight in U.S. Treasuries.

An auction of inflation-linked 10-year JGBs, which benefit the holder if consumer prices rise in the future, was met with ample demand.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at the 500 billion yen ($4.08 billion) sale was 2.33. Market players consider a ratio above 2.0 as generally satisfactory.

Tokyo’s Nikkei was up 1.3 percent on bargain hunting triggered by the previous day’s Greece-induced fall.

$1 = 122.6600 yen Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

