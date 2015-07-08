JGBs gain on safe-haven bids as equities fall across the board

TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices rose on Wednesday on a wave of flight-to-safety movement that benefited sovereign debt in the wake of a global slide in risk assets.

September 10-year JGB futures were up 0.31 point at 147.22 after reaching a one-month peak of 147.35, with the rise bolstered by bids from foreign players, dealers said.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell two basis points to 0.43 percent after touching a three-week low of 0.42 percent.

The 20-year yield also declined two basis points, to 1.195 percent.

Equity markets across Asia slid on new tumbles in Chinese stock markets, causing worry on global growth, and lingering Greek debt concerns. The Shanghai Composite Index was down 3.9 percent and Tokyo’s Nikkei shed 2.8 percent.

Other major safe-havens such as U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds have rallied amid mounting doubts about Greece’s future in the euro, with yields from both markets falling to five-week lows. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)