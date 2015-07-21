FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs mixed after retreat by Treasuries, 20-year sale awaited
#Market News
July 21, 2015 / 4:50 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs mixed after retreat by Treasuries, 20-year sale awaited

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 21 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond prices dipped on Tuesday, tracking an overnight retreat in U.S. Treasuries, but super long maturities bucked the trend on expectations that an upcoming 20-year sale will attract firm investor demand.

The 10-year JGB yield edged up half a basis point to 0.425 percent, while the 20-year yield slipped half a basis point to 1.19 percent.

The finance ministry will offer 1.2 trillion yen ($9.7 billion) of 20-year JGBs on Wednesday.

Data released on Tuesday by the Japan Security Dealers’ Association showed that trust banks bought a net 766 billion yen ($6.2 billion) of JGBs in June, after becoming net buyers in May for the first time in eight months.

Dealers took it as a further sign that government bond selling by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) was petering out. GPIF, the world’s largest public pension fund, entrusts trust banks with a portion of its assets for investment.

GPIF has steadily sold government debt this year in a bid to rebalance its bond-centric portfolio in favour of riskier assets.

$1 = 124.3600 yen Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.