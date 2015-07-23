FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGBs steady, supported by BOJ buying operations
July 23, 2015 / 7:55 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs steady, supported by BOJ buying operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds were mostly steady on Thursday, while Bank of Japan buying helped push the yield on the 30-year JGB down to touch its lowest level in nearly three months.

The BOJ offered to buy 375 billion yen ($3.03 billion) of JGBs in the 1-year to 3-year zone, 425 billion yen of JGBs in the 3-year to 5-year zone, 240 billion yen of JGBs in the 10-year to 25-year zone, and 140 billion yen in the over 25-year zone under its asset purchase programme.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.410 percent, while the 5-year yield inched up half a basis point to 0.100 percent.

But the 30-year yield edged down half a basis point to 1.390 percent, after earlier falling as low as 1.385 percent, its lowest since May 1.

The 10-year JGB futures price ended down 0.06 point at 147.45. ($1 = 123.7200 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
