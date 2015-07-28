FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGB yields hit 8-wk low as stocks slide, 2-yr sale draws demand
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2015 / 3:57 AM / 2 years ago

JGB yields hit 8-wk low as stocks slide, 2-yr sale draws demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - The benchmark Japanese government bond yield slipped to an eight-week trough on Tuesday on flight-to-quality spurred by a global retreat in equities, although market wariness towards driving yields too low kept the decline shallow.

The 10-year JGB yield fell half a basis point to 0.400 percent, its lowest since June 1. Profit-taking prevented the yield from dropping further, traders said.

Memories of bond rallies being followed by sharp reversals remain fresh, notably when the 10-year yield surged above 0.40 percent soon after stooping to a record low 0.195 percent in January.

Meanwhile the market smoothly absorbed a 2.5 trillion yen ($20.25 billion) two-year JGB auction. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of investor demand, rose to 3.84 from 3.71 at the previous sale last month.

The two-year yield has stayed close to zero percent through much of the year as the Bank of Japan’s regular debt purchasing operations have driven yields lower across the curve.

Stock markets sank globally after Shanghai stocks on Monday marked their biggest fall since 2007, deepening concerns about the Chinese economy floundering. Volatile Shanghai stocks extended losses on Tuesday and Tokyo’s Nikkei dropped 1 percent.

The chill in equities and clouded global growth outlook has supported key government bonds like U.S. Treasuries and German bunds.

$1 = 123.4400 yen Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.