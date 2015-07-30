JGBs edge down, taking cue from Treasuries after Fed statement

TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds edged down on Thursday, tracking U.S. Treasuries which dropped after the U.S. Federal Reserve left the door open for an interest rate hike as early as September.

The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries rose after the U.S. central bank said after its regular policy meeting on Wednesday that the economy and job market continue to strengthen, backing the view that an interest rate increase is possible at its next meeting.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield added 1.5 basis points to 0.415 percent, while the 5-year yield inched up half a basis point to 0.100 percent.

The 30-year yield and the 20-year yield both added 1 basis point to 1.420 percent and 1.170 percent, respectively.

The 10-year JGB futures price ended down 0.10 point at 147.49.

The overnight Japanese government bond repo rate, a key instrument for short-term funding for brokerages, fell to minus 0.011 percent. The repo market is used by investors to swap bonds for cash and by bond dealers to fund their JGB positions.

Repo rates have fallen to negative levels in the past on the last day of a quarter but it is unusual for it to happen on other days, traders said.