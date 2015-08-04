FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JGB yields hit 2-month low, 10-year auction well received
August 4, 2015 / 4:20 AM / 2 years ago

JGB yields hit 2-month low, 10-year auction well received

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield hit a two-month low on Tuesday after an auction of the maturity was met with firm investor demand.

The 10-year JGB yield was down 1 basis point at 0.40 percent after touching 0.39 percent, the lowest since May 29.

Japan’s finance ministry offered 2.4 trillion yen ($19.34 billion) of 10-year debt on Tuesday, with factors like deepening anxiety over the Chinese economy and sliding oil prices helping generate decent investor demand for the new paper.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand at auctions, rose to 2.84 from 2.62 at the previous 10-year sale in July.

September 10-year JGB futures rose 0.14 point to 147.68 after touching a three-month high of 147.78.

A continuing fall in U.S. Treasury yields also supported JGBs. U.S. benchmark and long-dated Treasury yields hit their lowest levels in over two months overnight on weak U.S. economic data and a muted inflation outlook. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

