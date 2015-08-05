FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs edge down, tracking Treasuries on Fed Lockhart comments
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 5, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs edge down, tracking Treasuries on Fed Lockhart comments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged lower on Wednesday, tracking Treasuries prices after a Federal Reserve official expressed support for a U.S. interest rate hike in September.

U.S. debt yields rose overnight after Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart, a voter this year on the Federal Open Market Committee, told the Wall Street Journal that it would take “significant deterioration” in the U.S. economy for him to not support a rate hike in September.

The Bank of Japan’s bond-buying operations also underpinned the market.

The BOJ offered to buy 375 billion yen ($3.02 billion) of JGBs in the 1-year to 5-year zone, 425 billion yen of JGBs in the 3-year to 5-year zone, and 400 billion yen of JGBs in the 5-year to 10-year zone.

The BOJ will begin a two-day regular policy meeting on Thursday, at which it is widely expected to maintain its massive stimulus, hoping the economy will rebound from a soft patch in the second quarter.

The 10-year JGB futures price ended down 0.11 point at 147.68.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield added 1 basis point to 0.395 percent.

In the superlong zone, the 30-year yield and the 20-year yield both added 1.5 basis points to 1.410 percent and 1.160 percent, respectively.

$1 = 124.3700 yen Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.