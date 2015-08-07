FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs edge up in cautious trade ahead of U.S. jobs data
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2015 / 6:42 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs edge up in cautious trade ahead of U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged up on Friday, but trading was cautious ahead of U.S. employment data that may spur the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates as early as next month.

Economists polled by Reuters expect total U.S. employment to have grown by 223,000 jobs in July, to match June’s figure.

As widely expected, the Bank of Japan maintained its massive stimulus programme and upbeat economic assessment at the end of its two-day meeting on Friday, reflecting its conviction that inflation will accelerate toward 2 percent price growth without additional monetary easing.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield inched down by half a basis point to 0.415 percent, after earlier rising as high as 0.425 percent.

In the superlong zone, the 20-year yield and the 30-year yield both fell 1 basis point to 1.180 percent and 1.435 percent, respectively.

The 10-year JGB futures price ended up 0.06 point at 147.50 .

Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.