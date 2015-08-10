JGBs gain as U.S. jobs data flattens Treasuries yield curve

TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices ticked up on Monday, tracking gains in long-dated U.S. bond prices after U.S. payrolls data cemented expectations of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve and pushed down share prices.

The 10-year Japanese government bond yield dipped 1.0 basis point to 0.405 percent, while the price of 10-year JGB futures rose 0.12 in price to 147.62.

The 30-year JGB yield also fell 1.0 basis point to 1.425 percent, suggesting traders’ optimism on Tuesday’s auction of 800 billion yen 30-year JGBs.

The U.S. employment report published on Friday was mostly in line with expectations, doing nothing to change growing expectations that the Fed will raise rates in September.

U.S. interest rate futures <0#FF:> <0#ED:> are pricing in higher chances of a September hike.