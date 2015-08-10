FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGBs gain as U.S. jobs data flattens Treasuries yield curve
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

JGBs gain as U.S. jobs data flattens Treasuries yield curve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices ticked up on Monday, tracking gains in long-dated U.S. bond prices after U.S. payrolls data cemented expectations of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve and pushed down share prices.

The 10-year Japanese government bond yield dipped 1.0 basis point to 0.405 percent, while the price of 10-year JGB futures rose 0.12 in price to 147.62.

The 30-year JGB yield also fell 1.0 basis point to 1.425 percent, suggesting traders’ optimism on Tuesday’s auction of 800 billion yen 30-year JGBs.

The U.S. employment report published on Friday was mostly in line with expectations, doing nothing to change growing expectations that the Fed will raise rates in September.

U.S. interest rate futures <0#FF:> <0#ED:> are pricing in higher chances of a September hike.

Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.