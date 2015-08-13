FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JGB yields rise after U.S. debt rally loses steam, 5-year sale well received
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 13, 2015 / 4:25 AM / 2 years ago

JGB yields rise after U.S. debt rally loses steam, 5-year sale well received

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields pulled away from three-month lows and rose on Thursday after a rally by U.S. Treasuries ran out of steam and as Tokyo stocks rebounded.

September 10-year JGB futures lost 0.22 point to 147.78.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield rose 2.5 basis points to 0.38 percent.

The yield touched 0.355 percent the previous day, its lowest since early May, as China’s devaluation of the yuan battered equity markets and triggered investor demand for safe-haven debt. Risk markets have since regained some composure, with Tokyo’s Nikkei bouncing back 0.7 percent.

The sag in the debt market did little to dampen investor demand at Thursday’s 2.5 trillion yen ($20.1 billion) five-year JGB sale, with the bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand at auctions, rising to 3.45 from 3.2 at the previous offering last month.

Dealers said the new five-year JGBs drew bids from domestic banks and foreign investors seeking alternatives to short-term paper, made scarce in the market by the Bank of Japan’s aggressive purchases.

$1 = 124.3500 yen Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.