JGBs lifted by U.S. debt gains, 20-year sale draws ample demand

TOKYO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices edged up on Tuesday as the market took cues from overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries and a dip in Tokyo shares.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield declined half a basis point to 0.385 percent, crawling back towards a three-month trough of 0.355 percent struck last week in the wake of China’s surprise yuan devaluation.

Although fears towards yuan volatility have since ebbed, prospects of the currency being allowed to weaken further in the long term and stoke global disinflation favoured newly auctioned JGBs.

The bid-to-cover ratio at Tuesday’s 1.2 trillion yen ($9.64 billion) 20-year JGB auction was a solid 2.99. Market participants generally consider a ratio above 2.0 as satisfactory.

The 20-year yield was down a basis point at 1.15 percent.

U.S. Treasury prices gained on Monday after data showing manufacturing activity in New York state plunged in August to its weakest since 2009, raising concerns the weakness may weigh on broader U.S. economic growth indicators.